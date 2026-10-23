Blinkit's iPhone Duo stock sold out in just 5 minutes
What's the story
Blinkit's latest listing, the iPhone Duo, has witnessed a phenomenal response from customers in Delhi-NCR. The entire stock of the newly launched smartphone was sold out within five minutes of going live on the platform. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, took to X to announce this development and said that they are working on getting more stock soon.
Restocking efforts
Next restock date for iPhone duo yet to be revealed
Dhindsa revealed in his X post that the quick commerce firm launched the iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15am today (only in Delhi-NCR).
He further confirmed that all units were sold out within five minutes.
The rapid sell-out highlights the growing consumer interest in premium smartphones through quick-commerce platforms.
However, no specific date for the next restock has been announced yet.
Premium offerings
Blinkit expands premium electronics offerings
Blinkit is expanding its premium electronics offerings through its partnership with Apple.
On September 18, Dhindsa announced the availability of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch S12, and AirPods 5 across markets including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The move highlights Blinkit's efforts to bring premium gadgets to customers through the convenience of quick commerce.
Product details
iPhone Duo packs A20 Pro chip
Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, features an ultra-thin design and a foldable display that's 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Its outer display offers over 90% of the iPhone 18 Pro's screen area.
Powered by the A20 Pro chip, it packs a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and dual 16-core Neural Engines for powerful performance and AI capabilities.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Dhindsa's post
We launched iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15 AM this morning (only in Delhi NCR).— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 23, 2026
All units were sold out within 5 minutes 🤯
We're working on getting more stock in the coming weeks. https://t.co/nGsJh7SMlp