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Home / News / Technology News / Blinkit's iPhone Duo stock sold out in just 5 minutes
Blinkit's iPhone Duo stock sold out in just 5 minutes
Blinkit is working on getting more stock

Blinkit's iPhone Duo stock sold out in just 5 minutes

By Akash Pandey
Oct 23, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

Blinkit's latest listing, the iPhone Duo, has witnessed a phenomenal response from customers in Delhi-NCR. The entire stock of the newly launched smartphone was sold out within five minutes of going live on the platform. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, took to X to announce this development and said that they are working on getting more stock soon.

Restocking efforts

Next restock date for iPhone duo yet to be revealed

Dhindsa revealed in his X post that the quick commerce firm launched the iPhone Duo on Blinkit at 8:15am today (only in Delhi-NCR).

He further confirmed that all units were sold out within five minutes.

The rapid sell-out highlights the growing consumer interest in premium smartphones through quick-commerce platforms.

However, no specific date for the next restock has been announced yet.

Premium offerings

Blinkit expands premium electronics offerings

Blinkit is expanding its premium electronics offerings through its partnership with Apple.

On September 18, Dhindsa announced the availability of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch S12, and AirPods 5 across markets including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The move highlights Blinkit's efforts to bring premium gadgets to customers through the convenience of quick commerce.

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Product details

iPhone Duo packs A20 Pro chip

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, features an ultra-thin design and a foldable display that's 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Its outer display offers over 90% of the iPhone 18 Pro's screen area.

Powered by the A20 Pro chip, it packs a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and dual 16-core Neural Engines for powerful performance and AI capabilities.

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Twitter Post

Take a look at Dhindsa's post

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