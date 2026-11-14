iPhone Duo survives over 450,000 folds in stress test
What's the story
Apple's foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has survived over 457,000 folds in a stress test conducted by CNET. The test, which was live-streamed, focused on the durability of the device's hinge. However, signs of wear have started to show after more than 451,000 folds. The hinge started feeling looser at around 390,000 folds and by about 440,300 folds there was enough of a shift in the mechanism that it didn't open fully before closing again.
Mechanism shift
Device's screen didn't open fully at times
The stress test revealed that the screen mechanism of the iPhone Duo also started showing signs of wear.
CNET observed that around 440,300 folds, the device's screen didn't open fully before closing again.
The site noted, "The wire we use to open the phone screen would withdraw before the screen was in the fully open position."
However, it added that this issue can be manually fixed by opening it completely with a hand.
Durability assessment
Device still working despite issues
Despite these issues, the iPhone Duo is still working and holding other screen positions without any signs of cracking or failure.
CNET plans to continue testing the device until it hits predetermined failure conditions like loss of power, sensors failing to detect the screen properly, and screen blackout.
Apple's internal test results for the iPhone Duo hinge remain undisclosed.
Panel strength
OLED panel could be on track to match Samsung standard
The iPhone Duo features OLED panels from Samsung Display, which have already been tested for folding durability by third-party testers.
The display used for Galaxy Z Fold7 passed a 500,000-fold test.
While Apple is likely not using an off-the-shelf Samsung display, CNET's testing indicates that the iPhone Duo's OLED panel could be on track to match this standard.