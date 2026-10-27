Apple's latest Mac update hints at a touchscreen MacBook
What's the story
Apple has released the latest version of its operating system, macOS 27.2 Golden Gate. The update brings a major expansion for Siri AI, adding support for five new languages: French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. The macOS 27.2 update also introduces new gesture recognition tools in a number of built-in apps. This could be a precursor to Apple's anticipated touchscreen MacBook Pro, which is likely to be unveiled at the upcoming "Pro and Tell" event on Wednesday.
Bug fix
Fixes bug that made windows unresponsive
During the beta phase of macOS 27.2, users faced a major bug that made windows in Electron-based apps unresponsive to drag attempts.
While restarting the Mac temporarily fixed the issue, it could reoccur later on.
However, this problem seems to have been fixed in last week's Release Candidate with a different release build than today's version (26B123).
Security updates
Update also likely brings security fixes
Apple has not yet released the security notes for macOS 27.2, but it is likely that the update comes with security fixes as well.
So even if you don't need the new Siri AI languages, it's still a good idea to install it.
This is especially true considering how important keeping your system secure from potential threats and vulnerabilities is in today's digital age.