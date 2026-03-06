Apple's long-rumored HomeHub may launch in fall 2026

Apple 's long-rumored smart home control device, the HomeHub, is expected to launch in late 2026. The speculation comes from leaker Kosutami, who has a mixed track record of predicting Apple product launches. They hinted at the arrival of a device called "HomePad" this autumn with a cryptic post that read, "Autumn. Home. Integrated with Pad. Now coming."

Device details What we know about HomeHub The HomeHub, also referred to as the Apple HomePad, is said to be a budget-friendly tablet device. It would serve as the central control unit for managing various smart home devices and widgets. The second-generation model of this device is rumored to function as an AI hub, possibly even coming with a robotic arm that could interact with users in a more personalized manner.

Market strategy Apple to launch other smart home devices in 2026 Despite no official announcement, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Apple in the smart home market. The company is expected to launch not just the HomeHub tablet but also a smart doorbell and security cameras. The initial release date was set for 2025 but was pushed back, possibly to coincide with the launch of Apple Intelligence powered by Google Gemini-trained Foundation Models.

