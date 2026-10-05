Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro could be significantly lighter
What's the story
Apple's upcoming major overhaul of the MacBook Pro is generating a lot of buzz. The new model is expected to be the first-ever touchscreen MacBook Pro and feature a Tandem OLED display. Now, according to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, the new MacBooks could also be significantly lighter than their predecessors. This comes as part of Apple's efforts to make the MacBook Pro more portable.
Chip upgrades
M5 Pro and M5 Max chips
The next-generation MacBook Pro models are likely to be powered by Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
However, there are also rumors that Apple may be planning to use its new M7 chipset for these devices.
The current 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs up to 2.18kg while the 15-inch MacBook Air weighs around 1.5kg. So any significant weight reduction would be instantly noticeable in the upcoming models.
Design changes
Redesigned interior for improved portability
Apple has reportedly reengineered the interior of the upcoming MacBook Pro models, miniaturizing parts and rearranging components. This is aimed at making these laptops much easier to carry around.
Along with a lighter design, these new models are also expected to come with OLED displays and touchscreen support.
Other rumored features include Dynamic Island and macOS Golden Gate support for touch and Dynamic Island functionalities.
Market positioning
Higher price tags for premium models
The upcoming OLED MacBook Pro models are likely to be positioned above the existing MacBook Pro lineup.
This means they could be more premium machines with possibly higher price tags.
Apple is said to be aiming for an October or November launch for these new models with OLED displays.
Gurman has also reiterated that Apple is testing these laptops with macOS 27.2, which is currently in beta testing phase.