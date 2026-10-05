Apple's touchscreen MacBook Pro could be significantly lighter

The next-generation MacBook Pro models are likely to be powered by Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

However, there are also rumors that Apple may be planning to use its new M7 chipset for these devices.

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs up to 2.18kg while the 15-inch MacBook Air weighs around 1.5kg. So any significant weight reduction would be instantly noticeable in the upcoming models.