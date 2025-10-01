Apple's unannounced M5 iPad Pro fully revealed by Russian YouTubers
What's the story
Two Russian YouTubers have unboxed a yet-to-be-announced iPad Pro with an M5 chip, hinting at an imminent launch by Apple. The videos could be the first glimpse of the device, which is expected to debut as early as October. However, externally, this new iPad Pro doesn't look much different from its predecessor, the M4 model released in May last year.
Device details
Single camera on the back
The unboxed videos show the new iPad Pro as a large, thin tablet with a fairly thin bezel. It also appears to sport a single camera on its back. The M5 model is said to come with a portrait front camera in addition to the landscape one already seen on the M4 model. However, it remains unclear if this new iPad has two front-facing cameras or not.
Performance comparison
The new iPad scored higher on Geekbench tests
YouTuber Wylsacom ran Geekbench 6 tests on the alleged M5 iPad Pro and an M4 iPad Pro to compare their performance. The results showed a significant improvement in both CPU and GPU scores for the M5 model. It scored 4,133 in single-core and 15,437 in multi-core CPU tests, while the GPU score was an impressive 74,568. In contrast, the M4 iPad Pro scored lower with a single-core score of 3,718 and multi-core score of 13,324.