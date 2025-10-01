LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Apple's unannounced M5 iPad Pro fully revealed by Russian YouTubers
Summarize
Apple's unannounced M5 iPad Pro fully revealed by Russian YouTubers
New M5 iPad Pro is likely to launched later this month

Apple's unannounced M5 iPad Pro fully revealed by Russian YouTubers

By Mudit Dube
Oct 01, 2025
11:21 am
What's the story

Two Russian YouTubers have unboxed a yet-to-be-announced iPad Pro with an M5 chip, hinting at an imminent launch by Apple. The videos could be the first glimpse of the device, which is expected to debut as early as October. However, externally, this new iPad Pro doesn't look much different from its predecessor, the M4 model released in May last year.

Device details

Single camera on the back

The unboxed videos show the new iPad Pro as a large, thin tablet with a fairly thin bezel. It also appears to sport a single camera on its back. The M5 model is said to come with a portrait front camera in addition to the landscape one already seen on the M4 model. However, it remains unclear if this new iPad has two front-facing cameras or not.

Performance comparison

The new iPad scored higher on Geekbench tests

YouTuber Wylsacom ran Geekbench 6 tests on the alleged M5 iPad Pro and an M4 iPad Pro to compare their performance. The results showed a significant improvement in both CPU and GPU scores for the M5 model. It scored 4,133 in single-core and 15,437 in multi-core CPU tests, while the GPU score was an impressive 74,568. In contrast, the M4 iPad Pro scored lower with a single-core score of 3,718 and multi-core score of 13,324.