No more Android! Amazon adopts Vega OS for Fire TV
What's the story
Amazon has officially unveiled Vega OS, a new operating system for its Fire TV devices. The move marks a major shift from the Android-based platform that powered Fire TV hardware in the past. The company says Vega OS is "remarkably fast," even on low-end hardware like the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select with just 1GB of RAM.
Compatibility
List of supported streaming services
Vega OS is designed to work with popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, and YouTube. Other platforms like HBO Max, Tubi, Pluto TV, Starz, Paramount+, and Peacock are also compatible. However, it is worth noting that sideloading isn't supported on Vega OS devices as it was on previous Android-based Fire TV models.
Launch details
Devices running on Vega OS
The first device to run on Vega OS is the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which is available for pre-order at $39.99. Along with this, Amazon also launched the Omni QLED series and the 2-Series & 4-Series of TVs. These models still use Android but come with Alexa+ integration for a more interactive experience.