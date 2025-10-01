No more Android! Amazon adopts Vega OS for Fire TV

Vega OS is designed to work with popular streaming services such as Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix , Apple TV+, and YouTube . Other platforms like HBO Max, Tubi, Pluto TV, Starz, Paramount+, and Peacock are also compatible. However, it is worth noting that sideloading isn't supported on Vega OS devices as it was on previous Android-based Fire TV models.

Launch details

Devices running on Vega OS

The first device to run on Vega OS is the new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which is available for pre-order at $39.99. Along with this, Amazon also launched the Omni QLED series and the 2-Series & 4-Series of TVs. These models still use Android but come with Alexa+ integration for a more interactive experience.