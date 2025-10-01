Woman who lived 117 years reveals her secret
Maria Branyas Morera, who passed away in August 2024 at age 117, let scientists study her biology to figure out her secret.
Their findings, just published in Cell Reports Medicine, reveal a mix of rare genes, healthy habits, and a balanced lifestyle that helped her stay sharp and active for over a century.
Genetic variants that protect against diseases
Researchers found Maria had uncommon genetic variants that helped her body process fats better and keep cholesterol low.
This meant she was less likely to develop heart disease, Alzheimer's, or cancer.
Amazingly, tests showed her biological age was 23 years younger than her chronological age.
Healthy diet and active lifestyle
Maria stuck with a plant-based Mediterranean diet—think lots of veggies, fruits, legumes, olive oil, and daily yogurt—which kept good bacteria thriving in her gut and inflammation low.
She also stayed physically active well into old age.
Turns out it wasn't just luck; smart choices really did help Maria live life to the fullest for 117 years.