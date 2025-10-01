Woman who lived 117 years reveals her secret

Researchers found Maria had uncommon genetic variants that helped her body process fats better and keep cholesterol low. This meant she was less likely to develop heart disease, Alzheimer's, or cancer. Amazingly, tests showed her biological age was 23 years younger than her chronological age.

Healthy diet and active lifestyle

Maria stuck with a plant-based Mediterranean diet—think lots of veggies, fruits, legumes, olive oil, and daily yogurt—which kept good bacteria thriving in her gut and inflammation low.

She also stayed physically active well into old age.

Turns out it wasn't just luck; smart choices really did help Maria live life to the fullest for 117 years.