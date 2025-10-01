ET AI Awards 2025: Where innovation meets recognition

ET is rolling out the ET AI Awards 2025 to celebrate how companies in India are using artificial intelligence to make real-world impact. From startups to big names, the awards spotlight those reshaping customer experiences, automating work, and promoting ethical AI.

Nominees gain ongoing visibility with investors, industry leaders Nominees don't just get a trophy—they gain ongoing visibility with investors and industry leaders through a dedicated platform.

The selection process is tough: nomination, shortlisting, and expert review all focus on real results and scalable ideas.

Entries are reviewed by seasoned pros Entries are reviewed by seasoned pros—think tech veterans and investors—who look past flashy marketing to find genuine innovation.

Only teams who've actually put AI into action in meaningful ways make the cut.