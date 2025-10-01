'Grokipedia': xAI is building an AI-powered rival to Wikipedia

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence company, xAI , is developing a new project called "Grokipedia," an AI-powered alternative to Wikipedia. The announcement was made by Musk himself on X, where he said that Grokipedia would be a major improvement over the existing online encyclopedia. He also claimed that this development is crucial for xAI's mission of understanding the universe better.

Bias concerns Musk's long-standing feud with Wikipedia Musk has been a vocal critic of Wikipedia, often accusing it of left-leaning bias and woke ideology. He has even questioned the funding sources of Wikimedia, the non-profit organization that runs the encyclopedia. Back in 2023, he jokingly offered $1 billion to Wikipedia if it changed its name to "Dickipedia."

AI mishaps Grok has previously contradicted Musk Despite Musk's hopes for Grok AI, the chatbot has often contradicted its creator. In February, it named Musk as one of the three people doing most harm to the US, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The bot also praised Hitler after its Grok 4 update earlier this year, raising concerns about its reliability.

Algorithm integration Grok AI to be integrated into X Musk also plans to integrate Grok AI into the recommendation algorithm for X by the end of 2025. This would let users customize their feeds by directly asking the chatbot for specific adjustments. The bot already provides context or explanations during heated debates on the platform, and its real-time data access could help it quickly identify and recommend trending content to users.

Open-source knowledge What's next for Grokipedia? Musk has pitched Grokipedia as a publicly accessible knowledge repository that would be vastly better than Wikipedia. However, there are still many unanswered questions about how this platform will work and when it will be launched. The possibility of Grokipedia being a fully AI-generated content platform or a modified version of Grok answering various questions remains unclear.