New AI tool can detect brain lesions in kids

A new AI tool from Australian researchers can find tiny brain lesions in children with epilepsy—lesions that regular scans often miss. This could mean faster, more accurate diagnoses and a real shot at life-changing surgery for kids who need it.

Before the AI, most of these kids' MRIs looked totally normal; after using it, doctors found issues in nearly all cases.

That means earlier answers and better treatment options.

The tech helps doctors make smarter decisions about surgery Out of 17 children newly diagnosed thanks to the AI, 12 had surgery—and 11 became seizure-free afterward.

