OpenAI's new TikTok rival lets you star in AI-generated videos

OpenAI has launched Sora 2, its upgraded audio and video generation model, alongside a new social media platform called Sora. The app is designed to function like TikTok, allowing users to create and share short-form AI-generated video clips. Unlike traditional apps, Sora integrates deep generative capabilities directly into the content creation process, making it possible for users to appear in AI-generated scenes. Sora 2 model is more adept at adhering to the laws of physics, resulting in more realistic videos.

App features Sora app also comes with Cameo feature One of Sora's standout tools is Cameo, which allows users to insert their own likeness into AI-generated videos. To enable this feature, users must submit a one-time video and audio clip to verify their identity. This safeguards against impersonation and ensures that people consent to their own images being used in generative clips.

Features The app also offers a Remix feature Sora users can also grant friends—or even the public—permission to create cameos featuring their likeness with the Sora 2 video model. OpenAI says the person whose image is used is treated as a "co-owner" of the final video, with the ability to delete it or revoke others' access at any time. Similar to TikTok, the Sora app includes a "Remix" option for engaging with other videos and trends, though for now it only supports clips up to 10 seconds long.

Launch details The app is currently invite-only The Sora iOS app is now available for download in the US and Canada, with plans to expand to other countries soon. While the platform is currently invite-only, ChatGPT Pro users can try out the Sora 2 Pro model without an invite. Once videos are generated, they can be shared on a feed within the Sora app, similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. It is unclear when the app will be released for Android users.

User safety Algorithmic recommendations and parental controls Like TikTok, Sora features an algorithmic discovery feed. The app's recommendation system is powered by user behavior, past activity, and location data, but it will also give users the option to opt out of personalization. The app also comes with parental controls via ChatGPT, allowing parents to bypass infinite scroll limits, disable algorithmic personalization, and control who can DM their child. However, these features depend on the parent's technical knowledge.