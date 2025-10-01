Waymo lets you stream YouTube Music in self-driving cars

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, now lets you stream YouTube Music while you ride in their cars—currently rolling in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. So your playlists can tag along for the drive.

Customizing your ride The updated Waymo app introduces a "My Car" tab where you can tweak things like temperature, fan speed, and audio settings.

There's also room for custom car IDs, Bluetooth unlock preferences, holiday cabin themes, and accessibility tweaks—making each ride feel a bit more yours.

Streaming options To get your music going, just connect your YouTube Music account through the app or by scanning a QR code in the car.

This joins existing streaming options like Spotify and iHeartRadio—so there's always something to listen to.