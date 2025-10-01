Why Indians's carb-heavy diets are a recipe for disaster

A new national study published in Nature Medicine reveals that most Indians get about 62% of their daily calories from carbs—one of the highest rates worldwide. This heavy focus on refined grains and added sugar, paired with low protein intake, is fueling the country's growing diabetes and obesity problem.

Protein, dairy, and animal foods are rare in most diets On average, only 12% of daily calories come from protein (mostly plant-based), while dairy and animal proteins are rare in most diets.

Saturated fat levels are above healthy limits in most states, and added sugars exceed recommendations in most states and union territories.

Rice dominates plates in the South and Northeast Rice dominates plates in the South and Northeast; wheat leads in the North and Central regions.

Only a few states eat millets regularly.

No matter where you live, lots of refined carbs and sugar raise your risk for metabolic diseases like diabetes.