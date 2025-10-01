Vaonis's Vespera II X_Edition is a see-through smart telescope
Vaonis just launched the Vespera II X_Edition, a limited-edition smart telescope with a transparent shell that lets you peek at its inner workings.
It keeps all the high-end features of the original Vespera II, blending sharp optics with sleek French design for next-level stargazing.
Specs and features
This telescope sports a 50mm aperture and an 8.3MP Sony sensor (boosted to 24MP in Mosaic Mode).
You get automatic pointing, tracking, and live image stacking—all managed through the mobile app.
It also comes with an aluminum body, built-in hygrometer and dew heater, carbon-fiber tripod, and hard case—basically everything you'd want for hassle-free skywatching.
Worth it?
At $2,490, it's quite a jump from the standard model's $1,590 price tag.
But if you're into astrophotography and love gear that looks as cool as it performs (hello see-through shell!) , this one's aimed right at you.