Vaonis's Vespera II X_Edition is a see-through smart telescope

Specs and features

This telescope sports a 50mm aperture and an 8.3MP Sony sensor (boosted to 24MP in Mosaic Mode).

You get automatic pointing, tracking, and live image stacking—all managed through the mobile app.

It also comes with an aluminum body, built-in hygrometer and dew heater, carbon-fiber tripod, and hard case—basically everything you'd want for hassle-free skywatching.