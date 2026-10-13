Apple TV 4K now lets you talk to Siri AI
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a new version of its Apple TV 4K, now with far-field microphones for hands-free interaction with Siri. The fourth-generation model, revealed at Apple's Welcome Home event in New York City, is the first to come with the advanced Siri AI voice assistant. It also has a new home theater feature that supports pairing with up to four second-generation HomePods or HomePod Mini 2s for an immersive surround sound experience.
Cost
Price and availability
The fourth-gen Apple TV 4K matches the specs of its predecessor, offering 128GB storage, an Ethernet port, and Thread and Matter support.
However, it now comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for improved connectivity.
The new model is priced at ₹39,900 and will be available from November 13.
Pre-orders for this advanced streaming device have already begun today.
Tech evolution
Siri AI on Apple TV 4K
The Apple TV 4K is powered by an A19 chip, first introduced with last year's iPhone 17.
This processor brings Siri AI support right out of the box.
The feature will be available in beta and can be accessed in English across eight countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and India.
User interaction
How to interact with Siri?
The Siri AI feature on the new Apple TV 4K lets you interact with the voice assistant using natural language through either the remote or the new microphones.
You can ask for content recommendations like, "What are the best nature docs on Apple TV right now?"
However, unlike HomePod or HomeView devices, Siri doesn't verbally respond on this device; instead, it displays answers either in full screen while searching content or in a text bubble for general knowledge queries.
AI advancements
Personal context for improved results
The Apple TV 4K also offers improved AI capabilities with the addition of personal context.
This feature uses data from your Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone to provide personalized results.
For instance, you can say, "Play that show my friend texted me," and it will pull from your text messages to find what you were sent.
Audio enhancement
Surround sound setup with HomePods
The design of the streaming box and its remote remains unchanged, but the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K now supports an expanded surround-sound setup.
You can use four compatible HomePod speakers in pairs, doubling the number from previous models.
Compatible speakers include the HomePod second-gen and the HomePod Mini 2, also announced today.