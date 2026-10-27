Apple Watch gets smarter Siri AI with latest update
What's the story
Apple has released a new software update, watchOS 27.2, for its smartwatch users. The update can be downloaded and installed from the Watch app on an iPhone, but it is recommended to install iOS 27.2 first on your handset. The latest watchOS version focuses primarily on improving Siri AI capabilities.
Enhanced functionality
Siri AI can now remember previous chats
One of the key improvements in watchOS 27.2 is that Siri AI can now remember your previous chats. This means you could ask Siri about something it told you earlier, like restaurant suggestions from last week.
The update also allows Siri to pull information from a wider range of sources for better responses, including photos in Messages, Calendar event attendees, voicemails, and improved results from Safari history and Reading List on your phone.
Performance boost
Language support expanded to include several new languages
The latest update also promises faster response times from Siri AI on the Apple Watch.
Plus, it gives users the option to control which apps Siri, Search, and suggestions can access through a single setting on their phone.
The language support for Siri AI has also been expanded beyond US English to include French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish in watchOS 27.2.
Design update
The update also redesigns Apple Music app on Watch
Along with the improvements to Siri AI, watchOS 27.2 also brings a new app icon and minor design tweaks for Apple Music.
The update comes after Apple's recent rebranding of the service's visual identity.
As part of this change, watchOS 27.2 replaces the previous red Music app icon with a new black-and-white version and introduces more monochrome design elements throughout the app interface.