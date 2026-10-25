Apple fixing Safari's cramped layout on iPhone Duo's outer screen
What's the story
Apple's Safari team is looking into ways to optimize website display on the iPhone Duo's outer screen. The current layout leaves a lot of unused space, with Safari controls occupying a large portion of the screen. This means the iPhone Duo's expensive foldable device isn't being fully utilized for web browsing.
Design dilemma
Right side controls prevent web pages from using that space
The design of Safari controls on the right side of the screen prevents web pages from using that space.
Apple made this move to save vertical space, but it has resulted in a narrower width for web pages.
This leaves about 382 CSS pixels wide in portrait mode, which many web designers are familiar with.
Although Safari colors this unused strip to match the webpage, it still looks like wasted space.
Developer challenge
Apple is looking for a robust solution
Apple isn't keen on letting pages expand underneath the controls, as many sites don't provide safe margins on all sides, as pointed by WebKit's Jen Simmons.
This could lead to important elements like buttons or headlines getting hidden under the controls.
Instead, Apple is looking for a more robust and simpler solution for developers. For now, it's asking for suggestions and keeping users updated about future developments.
User experience
PDF viewing experience is interesting
Despite the current issues with web page display, Safari does provide an interesting feature for PDFs.
When you open a PDF in the Safari browser and fold your phone halfway, it shows two pages at once.
The interface then goes back to one when the phone is flat or closed.