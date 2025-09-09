Next Article
Apple's online store is down ahead of 'Awe dropping' event
Apple just took its online store down, getting ready for the big "Awe Dropping" event.
If you visit right now, you'll see, "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon," plus a link to the livestream.
This is classic Apple—every year before a major launch, they refresh their site with all the new product details.
The 'Awe Dropping' event kicks off at 10am PT
The "Awe Dropping" event kicks off at 10:00am PT from Apple's Cupertino HQ and will stream live on YouTube, Apple's website, and Apple TV.
Get ready for reveals like the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and new Apple Watch models.
If you're eyeing the new iPhone, pre-orders are expected to start September 12 and the official release could be September 19, if Apple follows its usual schedule.