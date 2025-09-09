Apple's online store is down ahead of 'Awe dropping' event Technology Sep 09, 2025

Apple just took its online store down, getting ready for the big "Awe Dropping" event.

If you visit right now, you'll see, "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon," plus a link to the livestream.

This is classic Apple—every year before a major launch, they refresh their site with all the new product details.