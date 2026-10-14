ArtCraft developer Brandon Thomas releases free open-source WordCraft GridCraft DeckCraft
Technology
Tired of paying for Microsoft Office? ArtCraft developer Brandon Thomas just dropped free, open-source versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, called WordCraft, GridCraft, and DeckCraft.
These open-source apps can be downloaded straight from ArtCraft's website and let you skip those pricey annual fees.
ArtCraft apps work completely offline
ArtCraft's move follows its earlier open-source Adobe Creative Cloud project and taps into growing frustration over rising software costs and strict licenses.
Unlike Google's free apps, these work completely offline, giving you more freedom to create on your own terms.