This 10-minute X-ray burst possibly came from 2 colliding stars 

Following the Einstein probe's alert, astronomers launched an investigation into the origin of EP250704a.

They examined its aftermath with multiple telescopes, including the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Very Large Array (VLA).

Niccolo Passaleva, who led these observations, said this cosmic outburst was unlike anything scientists had seen before.

He called it "the longest-lasting prompt X-ray flash ever observed from a neutron star merger."