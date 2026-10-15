At the X takeover Elon Musk joked about AI psychosis
Technology
At the X Takeover event, Elon Musk shared that he's dealt with AI psychosis, a term some experts use for how AI chatbots can drive and exacerbate delusions.
He joked about experiencing "AI or SI psychosis probably like half a dozen times" several times this year.
Still, Musk remains fascinated by AI, especially when it comes to music created by artificial intelligence.
Experts say AI psychosis blurs reality
AI psychosis describes how interaction with AI can blur reality and fuel delusions, something experts say could seriously impact mental health.
The term sometimes pokes fun at tech leaders like Musk who put a lot of faith in AI.
Interestingly, Musk's baby mama Claire "Grimes" Boucher has also mentioned feeling the strange pull of AI psychosis.