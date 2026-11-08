Baxdrostat lowers primary aldosteronism hypertension for up to 2 years
Technology
There is a new drug called baxdrostat that is showing real promise for people with high blood pressure caused by primary aldosteronism, a pretty common condition.
Instead of surgery, this pill targets the enzyme behind the problem and keeps working even after you stop taking it.
In a small study led by Prof Morris Brown, patients saw their blood pressure drop and stay down for up to two years.
US approved Baxdrostat, NHS availability possible
Baxdrostat was approved in the US earlier this year and might soon be available through the NHS.
A larger trial is under way, but if it really works by wiping out hormone-producing cells (as Prof Brown suspects), it could make diagnosing and treating this kind of hypertension way easier and help a lot more people avoid surgery.