BharatGen AI on track to cover all 22 official languages
What's the story
The Indian government's multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) engine, BharatGen, is on track to complete its text-based services by the end of this month. Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the development in a Rajya Sabha session on Thursday. He said that so far, work has been completed for 15 languages and will soon be extended to all 22 official languages of India.
Ongoing development
More languages, dialects may be added in future
Singh emphasized that the development of BharatGen AI is an ongoing process, one that could include more languages and dialects in the future. The minister's statement came while responding to a question from BJP member Bhubaneswar Kalita. He said, "We have already completed 15 languages. We will be completing 22 (official languages) in this month itself."
Project details
BharatGen AI will have speech, vision modules
BharatGen, which was launched in October 2024, is a government initiative to create a sovereign AI model. The project aims to offer services like Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models and Text-to-Speech (TTS) models for Indian languages. Singh also said that out of the 22 languages, 15 will have both speech and vision modules by the end of this month.