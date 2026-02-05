BharatGen AI on track to cover all 22 official languages

Union Minister for Science and Technology announced the development

The Indian government's multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) engine, BharatGen, is on track to complete its text-based services by the end of this month. Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the development in a Rajya Sabha session on Thursday. He said that so far, work has been completed for 15 languages and will soon be extended to all 22 official languages of India.