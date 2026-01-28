Blackstone to invest ₹10,000cr in Chennai for new data center

Global investment giant Blackstone Group is set to expand its data center operations in India. The company plans to invest over ₹10,000 crore into a hyperscale digital infrastructure hub in Tamil Nadu . The project will be executed by Blackstone's data center platform Lumina CloudInfra, which has already bought a 16-acre land parcel in Ambattur, Chennai , for over ₹500 crore.

Project details Chennai hub to have initial IT load capacity of 216MW The upcoming hyperscale data center campus in Chennai will have an initial IT load capacity of 216 megawatts (MW). This investment further strengthens Blackstone's network of data center facilities across India's key digital markets. It also highlights the growing institutional interest in data-driven real estate assets. The land transaction was facilitated by Bengaluru-based Beary Group, a real estate developer specializing in data center project delivery.

Collaboration Beary Group to assist in Chennai campus delivery Beary Group, which had previously developed multiple facilities for global operator NTT, will partner with Blackstone to deliver the Chennai campus under its Design-Build-Deliver (DBD) model. "We are working with Blackstone on this large data center development in Chennai. The project underscores India's growing digital and data-driven economy," said Syed Mohamed Beary, founder and CMD of Beary Group.

Portfolio expansion Blackstone's expanding data center portfolio in India The Chennai project is a major addition to Blackstone's rapidly expanding data center portfolio in India. The company already owns over 700MW potential, making it one of the largest data center owners in the country. Blackstone is also developing two sites in Navi Mumbai with a total capacity of 180MW and two more in Hyderabad with 250MW under construction.

