We might have a way to predict inflammatory bowel disease
What's the story
Scientists have discovered that patterns of antibodies in blood could predict the onset of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) a decade before diagnosis. The research was led by Dr. Arno Bourgonje of the University Medical Centre Groningen in the Netherlands and Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine in New York. It suggests that this could lead to earlier detection and even prevention of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, two major forms of IBD.
Detection potential
Major step toward earlier detection of IBD
Dr. Bourgonje highlighted the potential of this research, saying, "What we have shown is that the disease begins years before symptoms appear, and the immune system leaves warning signs long before diagnosis."
He emphasized that while this isn't a definitive test for predicting illness, it is a major step toward earlier detection and possibly prevention of IBD.
Disease impact
IBD affects at least 3.8M people worldwide
IBD affects at least 3.8 million people worldwide, causing chronic inflammation of the digestive tract and resulting in pain, diarrhea, and fatigue.
While its exact cause remains unknown, a misfiring immune system, genetics, and gut microbes are thought to contribute.
Current treatment involves anti-inflammatory and immune-suppressing drugs but many patients do not respond well or require surgery for damaged bowel sections.
Research findings
Research involved analyzing blood samples from US military personnel
The study analyzed blood samples from US military personnel, looking for antibodies the immune system may have produced in response to protein fragments from bacteria, viruses, food, and even the body's own tissues.
It found that those who later developed Crohn's disease had higher levels of antibodies against Epstein-Barr virus (which causes glandular fever) a decade before diagnosis.
This pattern was especially strong in those who later developed more severe forms of the disease.
Distinct markers
Different patterns observed for ulcerative colitis
For those who developed ulcerative colitis, a different pattern was observed, including antibodies against one of the body's own proteins.
The research team hopes that IBD could eventually be detected like type 1 diabetes, through a blood test identifying people whose immune systems have started attacking the pancreas before any symptoms appear.
Expert opinions
Research is an important step forward in understanding IBD development
James Lindsay, a professor of gastroenterology at Barts Health, who was not involved in the research, said the study provides "important insights into the causes of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis."
However, he also cautioned that these techniques are "very much a research tool" and not yet ready for clinical use.
Marianne Radcliffe, CEO of Crohn's & Colitis UK, emphasized that research like this is an important step forward in understanding how these conditions develop over time.