Blue Origin investing $330M in Florida to boost rocket launches
What's the story
Jeff Bezos's space exploration company, Blue Origin, has announced a major expansion plan at its Cape Canaveral facilities in Florida. The company plans to invest $330 million into the project, which will see upgrades to rocket infrastructure and the addition of two more launch and landing pads for its heavy-lift, partially reusable New Glenn rocket. The expansion is expected to be completed by summer 2027.
Expansion details
New facilities to support more missions
The new facilities will allow Blue Origin to produce up to 150 upper stages of its New Glenn rocket annually.
This is a major step toward the company's goal of achieving multiple flights per week by the end of this decade.
Ian Richardson, Blue Origin's senior vice president of operations, said these investments are focused on "building the capacity to support more missions, more reliably, and more efficiently."
Market strategy
Funding boost amid launch setback
The expansion comes as Blue Origin looks to ramp up its launch cadence amid stiff competition from SpaceX for commercial and government customers.
The company recently raised $10 billion in an oversubscribed funding round, valuing it at $140 billion.
Despite a setback in May when one of its New Glenn rockets exploded on the launchpad, Blue Origin is working hard to restore the launchpad with hopes of returning New Glenn to flight by the end of 2026.
Strategic partnerships
New customer integration facility in the works
As part of its expansion, Blue Origin is working with the US Space Force to build a new customer integration facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The facility will allow the company to "prepare multiple missions at once" when operational.
Richardson also revealed that Blue Origin has invested over $3 billion in its infrastructure and facilities in Florida, which now covers more than 20 locations across Brevard and Orange counties.