Bluesky plans to let you shorten your social handle
What's the story
Bluesky, a social media platform, has applied for ".bsky" as an internet domain suffix. The move was revealed by CEO Toni Schneider. If approved by ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), the non-profit organization that manages domain names on the internet, users could shorten their longer social handles into simpler domain names. For example, @deep.bsky.social could be shortened to just "deep.bsky."
Process
Process could take up to 2 years
Schneider revealed that ICANN will publish applications for new domains today. Bluesky's application will be among them.
The entire process could take between 18 to 24 months to complete.
Although the company hasn't finalized how .bsky domains would be requested or distributed, it has stated that there are no plans to sell or monetize these domains.
Philosophy
Selling domains would go against commitment to open web
Despite the potential for profit, Bluesky has chosen not to pursue domain registration as a revenue stream.
The company's COO, Rose Wang, emphasized that selling domains contradicts their commitment to an open web.
She said, "Domains are a big part of the open web, as they allow users to control their own online identity."