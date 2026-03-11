'Brain fry': AI tools' overuse exhausts workers mentally

A new study says about one in seven US workers are dealing with "brain fry," mental exhaustion from using AI tools too much. People reported feeling foggy, getting headaches, and struggling to make decisions after lots of back-and-forth with AI.

Mistakes and decision fatigue Workers with brain fry made more errors: minor ones increased, while major mistakes rose. Decision fatigue also increased.

Marketing jobs saw the most brain fry (25%), followed by HR and operations, while legal roles had it least.

Intentions to quit The study found that employees experiencing brain fry reported higher intentions to quit.

The constant cycle of prompting, checking, and fixing AI outputs seems to be wearing people out.