Brandon Thomas unveils ArtCraft free open source Adobe alternative

The suite packs 13 apps, including PhotoCraft for editing pictures and FilmCraft for videos, aiming to cover most creative needs with easy-to-use interfaces.

Early users note the local install (no account needed) and the project seeks to enable AI-driven processes for repetitive actions like batch processing.

The main gripe? No support yet for Photoshop plugins. There are also some legal questions since ArtCraft mimics big-name software pretty closely, but its free-and-open vibe could win over anyone tired of paying monthly fees.