We finally have a blood test to diagnose chronic-fatigue syndrome
Scientists have developed the world's first blood test to diagnose myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). The breakthrough comes from a team at the University of East Anglia (UEA) Norwich Medical School and Oxford Biodynamics (OBD). Currently, there is no definitive test for this debilitating condition, leading to years of undiagnosed or misdiagnosed cases.
Test development
The lead researcher, Professor Dmitry Pshezhetskiy, said the new blood test could revolutionize how ME/CFS is diagnosed and managed. He explained that the condition is often misunderstood as a psychological issue due to its lack of definitive tests. The research team studied DNA folding patterns in patients with severe ME/CFS to develop this groundbreaking diagnostic tool.
Test accuracy
The research team analyzed blood samples from 47 patients with severe ME/CFS and 61 healthy adults. They found a unique pattern in the DNA folding of those suffering from ME/CFS, which was absent in healthy individuals. The test developed by this method showed a sensitivity of 92% and specificity of 98%, making it a reliable diagnostic tool for this complex disease.
Expert opinions
Despite the promising results, experts have called for more studies to confirm these findings. Dr. Charles Shepherd from the ME Association stressed that a diagnostic blood test must be highly sensitive and specific to the condition. He also emphasized the need to establish whether this abnormality is present in early-stage ME/CFS as well as mild or moderate cases of longstanding disease.