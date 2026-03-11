Canal+ partners with Google Cloud, OpenAI to boost streaming experience

Canal+ is teaming up with Google Cloud and OpenAI to bring smarter AI into its streaming and production. The idea is to make it easier for you to find shows you'll actually like: think better recommendations, cooler search options, and a more personalized experience. It's all part of their big push to catch up with Netflix and reach 100 million subscribers by 2030.

AI will recommend shows based on your interests Google Cloud will use AI to scan Canal+'s huge content library, picking out details that help recommend shows just for you.

OpenAI adds natural-language search, so you can look for something based on your mood or interests (like "feel-good comedies" or "epic adventures") instead of just titles.

The goal: less scrolling, more watching what you love.

Google video AI will also help Canal+ create better content Canal+ will also use Google's Veo 3 video AI, which lets creators preview scenes before filming or even recreate old moments from photos. This should help them make higher-quality content faster.

The updated search and recommendation features will roll out in Europe and Africa starting June 2026.

Canal+ will also provide Google's Veo 3 to production teams.