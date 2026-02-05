Cannabis in middle age? It may boost your brain
A new study from the University of Colorado Anschutz suggests that using cannabis in your 40s to 70s might be linked to bigger brain regions and better thinking skills.
Researchers looked at over 26,000 adults and found that people who'd used cannabis had larger areas tied to learning and memory.
Moderate use linked to better thinking skills
Cannabis users performed better on tests for memory, attention, and processing speed—especially those who used it moderately.
Positive associations were observed in CB1-rich regions, including the hippocampus and amygdala.
Interestingly, these results are different from studies on younger heavy users, where cannabis often had negative effects.
Effects vary with age and usage levels
With more older adults turning to cannabis for sleep or pain relief, these findings highlight how its effects can change with age.
Scientists say it's a complex picture—cannabis might not affect everyone the same way as we get older.