Cannabis may boost brain health in older adults: Study
A new study out of Colorado suggests that lifetime cannabis use could be tied to larger brain volumes and better thinking skills for people aged 40-77.
Researchers looked at over 26,000 participants and found some surprising links between cannabis, memory, and learning.
Users had better memory and faster thinking
Older adults who used cannabis—especially those who tried it in their teens—had bigger brain areas like the hippocampus and amygdala, along with better memory, faster thinking, and stronger learning abilities than non-users.
Lead researcher Anika Guha pointed out one twist: heavy use was linked to a smaller posterior cingulate region.
Potential protective effects against age-related decline
Past studies showed heavy cannabis use can hurt young people's brains, but this research suggests older adults might see different effects—possibly even protecting against age-related decline.
As Guha explains, many older users turn to cannabis for sleep or pain relief.
The findings could shift how we think about cannabis and aging brains.