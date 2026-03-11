Canva's new AI tool lets you edit any image
Technology
Canva just dropped Magic Layers, a new AI tool that lets you break apart and edit different pieces of any image, even if you don't have the original design files.
It's in public beta right now for users in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK with plans to roll it out everywhere soon.
Magic Layers is now in public beta
Magic Layers turns regular PNGs and JPGs into editable vectors by separating each part of your image into its own layer.
That means more creative freedom and way easier edits: no need for complicated software or original vector files.
Canva says even more features are on the way, so expect designing to get a whole lot simpler (and more fun).