This smart lock locks your door on seeing strangers

Chamberlain has unveiled a new addition to its closed smart home ecosystem, the myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock at CES 2026 . The innovative device doubles as a 2K HDR video doorbell and is priced at $279.99. The unique feature of this smart lock is its face detection technology which automatically locks or unlocks your door based on who is approaching.

Functionality How does the face detection technology work? To use the face detection feature, users and their family members must scan their faces in the myQ app. Once this is done, the lock can "recognize" these faces and automatically unlock when they reach their doorstep. If an unrecognized face is detected by its camera, it will lock your door and close your garage.

Integration Smart lock's compatibility and subscription The smart lock is compatible with Chamberlain's garage door openers and other accessories such as the myQ Chime, myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad, and an outdoor camera. However, to use its face detection feature and other "premium" functionalities like video saving/replaying for up to 30 days or preview notifications, a $7.99 per month myQ subscription is required.

Versatility Alternative unlocking methods and battery life Along with face detection, the myQ Secure View 3-in-1 Smart Lock can also be unlocked using a fingerprint, PIN, myQ mobile app, or a physical key. The device connects to Wi-Fi and the company claims it can unlock in just two seconds. It boasts an impressive battery life of up to six months on a single charge.