ChatGPT Go plan now available in more Asian countries
OpenAI just rolled out its ChatGPT Go plan to 16 new Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, and more.
For under $5 a month, users get higher message limits and more storage—making it easier to chat and create without worrying about running out.
The plan first launched in India and Indonesia, and now users in places like Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Pakistan can even pay in their local currencies.
OpenAI's user base has already jumped to 800 million
This move is all about making AI tools more accessible (and affordable) for millions of new users across fast-growing markets.
OpenAI's user base has already jumped to 800 million weekly active users worldwide.
Even though the company reported a $7.8 billion loss earlier in 2025, affordable plans like ChatGPT Go are key to keeping OpenAI competitive—and helping more people try out new features announced at DevDay 2025.