ChatGPT Go plan now available in more Asian countries Technology Oct 09, 2025

OpenAI just rolled out its ChatGPT Go plan to 16 new Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, and more.

For under $5 a month, users get higher message limits and more storage—making it easier to chat and create without worrying about running out.

The plan first launched in India and Indonesia, and now users in places like Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Pakistan can even pay in their local currencies.