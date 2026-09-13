Massive underwater gold mine found in Pacific ocean

The research expedition was led by Song Shiji, vice-dean of the Institute for Ocean Engineering at Tsinghua University.

He emphasized the high exploitation value of this large seabed mining area.

The team also included researchers from Qingdao Institute of Marine Geology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

They set sail from Shenzhen on August 10 on Xiang Yang Hong 10, one of China's first self-designed and built giant oceanographic research vessels.