Chinese AI tool Artex used for cyberattacks on Japanese companies
What's the story
A Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity tool, Artex, has been implicated in a series of recent hacks targeting Japanese companies. The revelation comes from the information security arm of GMO Internet Group, a major Tokyo-based internet company. The attacks have affected dozens of Japanese firms across various sectors including restaurant chains and a car hire operator.
Investigation findings
GMO confirms Artex's involvement in attacks
The GMO Internet Group's information security arm has confirmed that Artex was used in the recent attacks.
The confirmation came after an investigation conducted with external organizations.
"It also became clear... the attacks were almost exclusively targeting Japan," Daiki Fukumori of GMO wrote on the company's blog, emphasizing Japan as a primary target of these cyberattacks.
Tool's evolution
Artex's original purpose and subsequent misuse
Originally, Artex was developed to help organizations bolster their cyber defenses through AI-powered security testing.
However, the tool has now been misused for hacking purposes.
This prompted its creators to restrict access after similar issues were reported in South Korea.
In response to the misuse by "bad actors," the developers have decided not to update the project anymore.
Attack infrastructure
Investigation reveals AI-powered attacks across various industries
The GMO Internet Group's investigation uncovered six internet servers that were launching AI-powered attacks.
These servers were broadly categorized by industries such as finance, e-commerce, and logistics.
However, details about the exact locations of these servers or who might have been operating them remain undisclosed.
"To prevent further damage, we have shared this information with law enforcement agencies," Fukumori wrote in his blog post for GMO.
Government response
Japan declares 'state of emergency' over cyber threats
In light of the rising threats, the Japanese government has urged companies to beef up their cyber defenses.
This month, the head of the ruling party's cybersecurity committee declared a "state of emergency" over emerging threats.
The alarming rise in cyberattacks and data breaches underscores the need for robust cybersecurity measures across industries.