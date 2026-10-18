Chinese study finds Earth's core slowly leaking hydrogen helium tungsten

Scientists just found out that Earth's core has been slowly leaking hydrogen, helium, and tungsten, elements trapped inside since our planet first formed.

Using machine-learning-boosted "path-integral simulations," a team from the University of Science and Technology of China analyzed inner-Earth transport of hydrogen, while helium and tungsten are presented separately as geochemical and isotopic evidence from volcanic rocks.

This discovery challenges old ideas about what's happening deep below our feet.