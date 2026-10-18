Chinese study finds Earth's core slowly leaking hydrogen helium tungsten
Scientists just found out that Earth's core has been slowly leaking hydrogen, helium, and tungsten, elements trapped inside since our planet first formed.
Using machine-learning-boosted "path-integral simulations," a team from the University of Science and Technology of China analyzed inner-Earth transport of hydrogen, while helium and tungsten are presented separately as geochemical and isotopic evidence from volcanic rocks.
This discovery challenges old ideas about what's happening deep below our feet.
Earth's core and mantle exchanging materials
The study shows Earth's core and mantle are constantly exchanging materials, not just sitting still.
Clues like unusual hydrogen and helium ratios in volcanic rocks from places like Iceland suggest these ancient elements are still escaping today.
This new understanding could change how we think about Earth's evolution, and there's still more to learn about what these leaks mean.