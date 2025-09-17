Chronic insomnia could increase dementia risk by 40%
Struggling with sleep for months at a time?
A Mayo Clinic study found that chronic insomnia—trouble sleeping at least three nights a week for over three months—raises your risk of developing dementia or mild cognitive issues by 40% over six years.
Researchers tracked 2,750 people around age 70 and flagged chronic insomnia as a major risk factor for brain decline.
Insomnia linked to more amyloid plaques, white matter changes
The study linked long-term insomnia to more amyloid plaques and white matter changes in the brain, both tied to Alzheimer's and blood vessel problems.
Lead author Dr. Diego Z. Carvalho explained that insomnia may speed up brain aging through multiple pathways.
How to improve your sleep
Experts recommend cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) and regular sleep check-ups, especially as you get older.
The good news? Better sleep—plus managing blood pressure and staying active—could help prevent or delay almost half of dementia cases.
So yes, getting quality rest really does matter for your future self.