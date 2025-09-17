Chronic insomnia could increase dementia risk by 40%

The study linked long-term insomnia to more amyloid plaques and white matter changes in the brain, both tied to Alzheimer's and blood vessel problems. Lead author Dr. Diego Z. Carvalho explained that insomnia may speed up brain aging through multiple pathways.

How to improve your sleep

Experts recommend cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) and regular sleep check-ups, especially as you get older.

The good news? Better sleep—plus managing blood pressure and staying active—could help prevent or delay almost half of dementia cases.

So yes, getting quality rest really does matter for your future self.