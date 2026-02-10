Cisco's new AI chip can connect 128,000 GPUs

The G300 packs 512 ultra-fast 200 Gbps SerDes

The G300 packs 512 ultra-fast 200 Gbps SerDes that can be aggregated (8x200Gbps) to support port speeds up to 1.6 Tbps, yielding 64 1.6 Tbps ports per chip.

That means you can connect up to 128,000 GPUs using only 750 switches (way down from the old 2,500).

It also features smart networking tricks like fast hardware-based load balancing and shared packet buffers that help keep things running smoothly—even when data traffic spikes.