Surfing waves might become a thing of the past: Study

The changing surf breaks not only affect surfers but also the communities that rely on the multi-billion-dollar surf economy.

These communities are often located in areas with few other economic opportunities.

The study identified several high-risk waves, including Croyde beach's "bombing barrels" in North Devon, UK; Noosa's point breaks in Australia; and Oriente Salvaje in El Salvador and California's Santa Cruz such as Sewer Peak and Wind and Sea.