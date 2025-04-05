Your office coffee may be bad for your heart—here's why
What's the story
A recent study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases has revealed that coffee brewed at work could be a risk to your cardiovascular health.
The research was conducted in Sweden, where samples from 14 different coffee machines across four workplaces were analyzed.
The findings suggest that office-brewed coffee might contain more cholesterol-raising compounds than those made at home.
Impact
Office coffee may raise cholesterol levels
The study's authors concluded that "intake of insufficiently filtered coffee during working hours could be an overlooked factor for cardiovascular health due to its effect on plasma cholesterol concentrations."
They found higher levels of cafestol and kahweol in office-brewed coffees, compounds known to raise cholesterol.
The researchers analyzed samples from three types of machines: brewing machines, liquid-model machines, and instant machines.
Brewing methods
Comparison with home-brewed coffee
The study compared the office brewing methods to popular home-brewing techniques like drip-brewed coffee, percolator, French press/cafetiere, and boiled coffee.
Based on their findings, the researchers recommended that "thoroughly filtered coffee seems like the preferable choice for cardiovascular health."
They suggested replacing three cups of brewing machine coffee with paper-filtered coffee five days per week, could reduce cholesterol over time.