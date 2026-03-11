Comviva's NGAGE for Enterprises unifies global communications on a single platform Technology Mar 11, 2026

Comviva just dropped NGAGE for Enterprises, a new cloud platform that helps businesses manage all their communications in one place.

Announced right before Enterprise Connect 2026, NGAGE brings together messaging, calls, and more, powered by 130+ APIs.

With support for on-demand network capabilities via CAMARA/Network APIs and 3GPP Rel-16 features, together with location-tracking use cases and a global footprint across 200+ countries, it's built to keep companies connected everywhere.