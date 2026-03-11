Comviva's NGAGE for Enterprises unifies global communications on a single platform
Comviva just dropped NGAGE for Enterprises, a new cloud platform that helps businesses manage all their communications in one place.
Announced right before Enterprise Connect 2026, NGAGE brings together messaging, calls, and more, powered by 130+ APIs.
With support for on-demand network capabilities via CAMARA/Network APIs and 3GPP Rel-16 features, together with location-tracking use cases and a global footprint across 200+ countries, it's built to keep companies connected everywhere.
NGAGE packs more than 130 APIs and ready-to-use tools for channels like SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, email, and voice.
It also includes AI-powered chatbots and a low-code builder so teams can set up customer journeys without much coding.
Real-time analytics and clear billing help keep things transparent: no surprises.
NGAGE processes over 250 billion transactions annually for more than 7,000 enterprise customers.
Its pay-as-you-go pricing means businesses only pay for what they use—reducing costs by as much as 75% (range cited: 25%-75%).
Fast onboarding and smart routing make it easy for teams to get started quickly while keeping messages secure and reliable.