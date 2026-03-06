Cursor launches new tool to automate AI coding agents

Cursor, a leading player in the agentic coding space, has launched a new tool called Automations. The innovative system is designed to help software engineers manage multiple AI coding agents efficiently. With this tool, users can automatically launch agents within their coding environment based on new additions to the codebase, Slack messages or even a simple timer.

Tool benefits Automations simplifies agent management for engineers The introduction of Automations comes as a response to the increasing complexity in the life of software engineers due to agentic coding. Now, a single engineer can oversee dozens of coding agents at once, launching and guiding different processes as needed. This new tool from Cursor aims to simplify this process by letting engineers launch agents automatically and involve humans whenever necessary.

Feature evolution Humans still play a role in the process Cursor's engineering chief for asynchronous agents, Jonas Nelle, explained that humans aren't completely out of the picture with this new tool. They are called in at the right points in this process. One early example of this is Bugbot, a longstanding feature from Cursor. The system is triggered every time an engineer makes an addition to the codebase and reviews it for bugs and other issues.

System capabilities Tool goes beyond code review to handle incidents The Automations system from Cursor goes beyond simple code review. It is also used for incident response, with PagerDuty incidents triggering an agent that can immediately query server logs through an MCP connection. A separate automation even provides weekly summaries of changes to the codebase on Cursor's company Slack.

