Cyberattacks in India: Organizations hit by 3,200 attacks weekly
India's facing a wave of cyberattacks like never before: each organization faced an average of about 3,195 (3,200) attacks per week in 2025, a 2% increase over 2024.
The big reason? Hackers are using AI to automate scams, deepfakes, and malware at scale.
Schools were the biggest targets
From October 2024 to September 2025, India saw over 265 million threats and very high volumes of email-based threats were also reported. Malware detections numbered in the tens or hundreds of millions.
Schools were the biggest targets (averaging nearly 7,700 weekly hits), followed by government offices.
Trojans were the largest single malware category, representing a substantial share (roughly one-third) of detections.
AI can help in defense too
Thankfully, AI isn't just helping attackers, it's also powering smarter defenses.
Security teams are using it for real-time threat detection and quick responses.
Experts say adopting "zero-trust" security (especially in payment systems like UPI) is key to staying ahead of future attacks.