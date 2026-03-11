Cyberattacks in India: Organizations hit by 3,200 attacks weekly

Schools were the biggest targets

From October 2024 to September 2025, India saw over 265 million threats and very high volumes of email-based threats were also reported. Malware detections numbered in the tens or hundreds of millions.

Schools were the biggest targets (averaging nearly 7,700 weekly hits), followed by government offices.

Trojans were the largest single malware category, representing a substantial share (roughly one-third) of detections.