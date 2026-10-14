Deezer adds toggle to hide AI music in search results
Technology
Deezer is working on a new toggle that lets you hide AI-generated music from your search results, so you can stick to tracks made by real people if that's your thing.
In July, more than half of Deezer's daily uploads came from AI; this update gives listeners more say in what pops up.
Nearly half want AI music filtered
Deezer made the move after nearly half of surveyed users said they wanted to filter out AI tracks.
Other streaming platforms are also reacting: Bandcamp has banned AI songs, Tidal stopped paying for them, and Spotify tags them clearly.
Apple Music was looking to label AI tracks by the end of the year.
As Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier put it, this is all about giving people more control over their playlists.