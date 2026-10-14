Deezer adds toggle to hide AI music in search results

Deezer made the move after nearly half of surveyed users said they wanted to filter out AI tracks.

Other streaming platforms are also reacting: Bandcamp has banned AI songs, Tidal stopped paying for them, and Spotify tags them clearly.

Apple Music was looking to label AI tracks by the end of the year.

As Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier put it, this is all about giving people more control over their playlists.