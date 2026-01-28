'Don't chase trends': OpenAI's Sam Altman takes a swipe at Meta

The AI talent tug-of-war

Meta is on a major hiring spree, trying to snag top AI minds from OpenAI with some eye-popping offers—one of which, Altman says, included a $100 million signing bonus.

While a few have jumped ship, others chose to stay loyal to OpenAI.

This rivalry isn't just about tech; it highlights two very different visions for how the future of work and innovation should look.