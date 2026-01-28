'Don't chase trends': OpenAI's Sam Altman takes a swipe at Meta
Technology
OpenAI's Sam Altman has called out Meta's recent culture shift, saying his company isn't here to "get blown around by changing fashions."
In an internal note, he contrasted OpenAI's steady approach with recent calls for more "masculine energy."
Altman criticized jumping on ideological trends.
The AI talent tug-of-war
Meta is on a major hiring spree, trying to snag top AI minds from OpenAI with some eye-popping offers—one of which, Altman says, included a $100 million signing bonus.
While a few have jumped ship, others chose to stay loyal to OpenAI.
This rivalry isn't just about tech; it highlights two very different visions for how the future of work and innovation should look.