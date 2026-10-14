DRDO tests quantum key distribution platform for secure military communications
What's the story
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platform in a live network environment. The test was conducted at the dynamic test ranges of the Proof & Experimental Establishment (PXE) in Chandipur. This breakthrough significantly enhances India's capabilities in quantum-secured communications for critical military applications.
Military application
Test conducted in collaboration with Taqbit Labs
The DRDO has touted the successful test as a major step toward bolstering real-time critical observations and telemetry associated with artillery and armored weapon tests.
The QKD platform was developed under the Microelectronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Security (MCC) cluster of DRDO in collaboration with production partner Taqbit Labs.
Tech details
What is Quantum Key Distribution?
Quantum Key Distribution uses the unique properties of quantum mechanical systems to generate as well as distribute cryptographic keying material.
It can detect eavesdroppers, a feature which is not available in standard cryptography.
The platform is designed to provide unconditional security along with eavesdropping detection capabilities for these sensitive military communications.
Broader implications
QKD platform's dual-use technology
Quantum-resistant algorithms are already deployed on existing platforms, providing security through mathematical complexity.
These algorithms used in cryptographic protocols ensure confidentiality, integrity, and authentication of a transmission, even against a potential future quantum computer.
The QKD platform's capabilities make it a dual-use technology with applications across strategic sectors like defense, finance, and telecommunications.
Tech advancement
Free-space QKD technology under development
Free-space QKD technology is also being developed to enable communication in challenging terrains without the need for optical fibers.
This development comes as part of DRDO-Industry-Academia - Centers of Excellence (DIA-CoEs), an initiative where 15 Centers of Excellence have been set up at premier academic institutes like IITs, IISc, and universities for developing cutting-edge defense technologies.